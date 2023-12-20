Despite multi-level parking, vehicles dot Ambala markets

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, December 19

Even as a multi-level parking lot was inaugurated in Ambala Sadar in November, people continue to park their vehicles in the market areas, leading to congestion and inconvenience to visitors and shopkeepers.

The parking was built at a cost of Rs 19.38 crore to decongest the busy markets. Initially, barricades were installed to deter people from parking their vehicles in front of the shops. However, they were later removed. Besides, a recovery van was also deployed to tow away the wrongly parked vehicles. However, it was also not present on Tuesday, giving a free hand to the violators.

In addition, it was also announced that a fine of Rs 500 shall be imposed on those parking their vehicles in the ‘no parking zone’, but to no avail.

An official at the Municipal Council, Ambala Sadar, said, “Campaigns must be organised against the violation of parking norms to ensure that no vehicles are parked on the road. Several vehicles were towed away and challans issued but the commuters still prefer to park their vehicles on the road.”

Atul Mahajan, President of Vijay Rattan Chowk Market Association, said, “Visitors prefer parking their vehicle in front of shops. The Ambala Sadar market has multiple entry and exit points. Rather than building one parking lot, the MC should have constructed multiple parking spaces at different locations for the convenience of the customers and shop owners.”

Meanwhile, the MC is also waiting for some bids to engage an agency for the effective operation of the parking lot. Though tenders were invited in the past for the same, but no bids were received, following which the MC had to engage its 10 employees to manage the facility in two shifts. The MC has floated another tender for the operation and reserved the price for the parking at Rs 2.43 lakh per month.

MC Executive Officer Jarnail Singh said, “No bids were received for the floated tenders. The parking is being managed by the MC employees. Another tender has been floated. Currently IEC (information, education and communication) activity is being carried out by council officials and people are being urged to park their vehicles in the earmarked parking space only.”

