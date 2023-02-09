Despite notices, 3 mining firms yet to pay over Rs 60 crore royalty

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, February 8

Three companies carrying out mining in the Yamuna riverbed in the district owes a royalty of over Rs 60 crore for a long time. The District Mining Officer has served several notices on these companies, but to no avail.

Now, the complainant has approached the Director General (DG) of the State Vigilance Bureau (SVB) against these companies. Also, the alleged involvement of the mining officers has come under scanner.

As per the information, the Mining and Geology Department had allotted the contract for mining in the Yamuna in 2015 at four sites in Jainpur, Tikola and Asadpur village area to private companies. But, these companies have not deposited even the royalty to the government for a long time.

As per sources, Jailkowa Buidcon carrying out mining in Asadpur village owes Rs 21 crore, Yodha in Jainpur village area owes Rs 19.65 crore, and Anand Singh and Company in Tikola village area owes Rs 20.32 crore. These companies have not been depositing their monthly instalments on time.

Complainant Pranayadeep Singh told The Tribune that the companies owe over Rs 200 crore to the government, but even after the Punjab and Haryana High Court had reduced the instalment, these were not depositing the amount on time.

In his complaint to the DG, SVB, he said M/S Anand Singh and Company had to pay Rs 45 lakh per month, but it hasn’t. The contractor had hardly paid around Rs 1 crore to the government. He further said the actual pending amount was Rs 77.26 crore but as per the HC order, the company had to pay Rs 20.32 crore to the government.

On December 8 last year, the mining officer had served a notice on the company to deposit the amount within 10 days, but to no avail, he alleged.

Similarly, Yodha had to give Rs 88.29 crore to the government up to November 30 last year. But, as per the HC order, the monthly instalment was reduced and the pending amount now stands at Rs 19.65 crore. The mining officer served a notice on the company on December 16 to deposit the pending amount within seven days, but it had failed to do so, he said.

The complainant further alleged that the issuing of notices by the district mining officer was just a formality. The mining contract should have to be suspended after these companies failed to deposit the royalty, but no action had been initiated so far, he alleged.

District Mining Officer Ashok Kumar said the department was demanding the royalty according to the grant of licence for mining. But the companies went in appeal against the demand as these had gotten the environment management plan (EMP) after a long gap of allotment of the contracts to them. Some cases were even pending in the court, he said.

Notices had been served to the companies to deposit the due amount, which was approximately Rs 60 crore, at the earliest, he said.

