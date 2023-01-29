Despite orders, 124 colleges fail to submit info on assets, liabilities

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, January 28

A majority of government colleges seem to be least interested in submitting information about their assets and liabilities as around 70 per cent of the government colleges across the state have failed to submit the information even after being asked for the same many times in the past six months.

Taking a serious note of it, the Department of Higher Education has now warned the colleges that it would take appropriate action against them if they do not provide the information soon in the prescribed form. Significantly, NCC units, state libraries and sub-divisional libraries have also not submitted the required information.

Sources said all government colleges are bound to submit statements of assets and miscellaneous liabilities in Form D-6 and outstanding in Form D-8 under the Rules of the FRBM Act 2005. For which, they have been asked to submit the information since August last year.

“A total of 55 government colleges across the state have so far provided the information while 124 colleges are yet to submit the same. Among these, 12 are from Hisar, 10 from Mahendragarh, nine from Bhiwani, eight from Rohtak, Gurugram and Rewari, seven from Sonepat and Jhajjar, six from Panchkula, five each from Faridabad, Karnal, Nuh, Sirsa and Fatehabad, four from Jind, three each from Ambala, Kaithal, Palwal, Panipat, Charkhi Dadri, Yamunanagar and two from Kurukshetra,” said the sources.

A college principal on condition of anonymity said, it’s a time consuming process as all information pertaining to the covered area on the college premises, its land and value as per circle rates, furniture etc were filled in the prescribed form. Besides it, loans, if any, taken and other liabilities of the college were also mentioned in the form.

Dr Dinesh Shaharan, Principal, Pt Neki Ram Sharma Government College, said the exercise is aimed at knowing the fiscal condition of every college as it helps in establishing financial discipline.