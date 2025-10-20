Despite paddy harvest delay & yield dip, Karnal mandis see spike of 2.33 LMT

Even after widespread reports of delayed harvesting and lower yield due to rainfall and floods, Karnal district’s grain markets have recorded an unexpected surge of 2.33 lakh metric tonnes (MT) in paddy arrivals this year, raising questions about the procurement process.

As per official data till October 18, the grain markets and purchase centres of the district have recorded arrivals of 8,58,076 MT of paddy, compared to 6,24,429 MT during the same period last year — marking an increase of 2,33,647 MT.

The unexpected surge in arrivals has raised eyebrows among both farmer unions and agricultural experts, who find the data inconsistent with ground realities.

“This year, rains delayed harvesting, and even then, yields are visibly lower by 8–12 quintals per acre in comparison to last year. Still, the grain markets of the district are showing a sharp increase in arrivals. Paddy is arriving from other states and being shown under the names of local farmers with the help of some officials of market committees, procurement agencies, rice millers and arhtiyas. It is the result of an organised nexus,” said Bahadur Singh Mehla, spokesperson of BKU (Sir Chhotu Ram).

On Saturday, BKU (Charuni) state president Gurnam Singh Charuni, along with farmers, checked several trucks loaded with paddy and alleged that PR (parmal) rice from other states was being brought to Haryana’s grain markets with the help of officials. “The paddy coming from UP is being sold in Haryana mandis illegally. Our own farmers are not even getting proper rates for their produce. If this continues, we will be forced to launch a large-scale movement,” he alleged.

Charuni inquired from officials deployed by the district administration whether there was any mechanism to check the variety of paddy. Farmers have now decided to maintain a round-the-clock watch at the Yamuna bridge to prevent the illegal entry of paddy into Haryana.

“Separate teams of farmers have been assigned to guard the area. I appeal to the district administration to take the matter seriously, warning that if no strict action is taken, farmers may be compelled to take stronger measures in the coming days,” he said.

Rattan Mann, state president of BKU (Mann), alleged that paddy from UP was being brought into Karnal’s mandis through fake gate passes and bogus registrations on the “Meri Fasal Mera Byora” portal. “Paddy from UP, Bihar and other states is being brought to Karnal’s grain markets under the name of local farmers who may not even be aware of it. It is a deep-rooted nexus involving middlemen and some officials who are manipulating the system for profit,” said Mann.

Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh maintained that verification teams were on alert. “We have already set up two nakas on the Haryana-UP border. Duty magistrates, along with police personnel, have been deployed at these nakas round the clock to check the arrival of paddy and PDS rice from UP and other states. Strict monitoring is being done at grain markets to ensure that only genuine farmers are bringing their crop,” said DC Singh.

“Officials have been instructed to thoroughly check vehicle numbers and gate passes at each procurement centre. If any irregularities are found, strict action will be taken,” he said.

The DC also cited a fall in the area of basmati rice and an increase in the PR paddy. A report of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department says that there is a fall of around 50,000 acres in basmati area and the same has increased in the PR crop. It could be the reason behind the surge in the arrival of the PR paddy in grain markets, said the DC. Dr Wazir Singh, Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA), said paddy was cultivated on 4.5 lakh acres, comprising 1.15 lakh acres of basmati and the remaining of the PR. “We recorded a rise of 50,000 acres in the PR crop,” he added.