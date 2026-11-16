Despite reminders, govt depts fail to pay waste management penalty in Rewari

Environmental compensation of Rs 7.15 lakh imposed by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board on various government departments for violations of Solid Waste Management Rules in Rewari district remains unpaid.

The violations pertain to the period from April 2024 to October 2026.

The pollution control board board has been writing letters and sending reminders to the Departments of Development and Panchayats, Agriculture, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and the Municipal Committee over the violations.

According to information furnished by the board in response to a Right to Information (RTI) application filed by a local resident, environmental compensation of just Rs 30,000 has been recovered during the period.

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The National Green Tribunal (NGT), through various orders, has issued directions to control environmental pollution.

In its order dated April 4, 2024, the NGT had imposed a complete ban on littering or dumping solid waste at unauthorised places, particularly along roadsides, rivers, waterways, wetlands, lakes, drains, panchayat or revenue land, and land owned by the Public Works Department (PWD) or other authorities.

A fine of Rs 5,000 is to be imposed for the first instance of littering or dumping of waste and Rs 10,000 for subsequent violations.

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In the case of bulk waste, the compensation is Rs 25,000 for the first violation and Rs 50,000 for subsequent violations by bulk waste generators, concessionaires, urban local bodies (ULBs) or any other person or body responsible for the violation.

Prakash Yadav, an RTI activist, had sought information from the board regarding the environmental compensation imposed and challans issued for violations of the rules governing solid waste management.

Yadav had also sought details of the action taken to recover the pending dues, as well as action against the officials concerned and local bodies responsible for the violations.