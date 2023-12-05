Despite special cleanliness drive in Rohtak, garbage lying in open

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, December 4

Insanitary conditions prevail in Rohtak city despite a special cleanliness campaign launched by the local municipal authorities.

Rohtak Municipal Commissioner Jitender Kumar said, “Our teams have been working relentlessly, even on holidays. Garbage was lifted from several locations in the city today as well. The drive will continue till December 10.”

However, heaps of garbage can still be seen lying at several points across the city.

The situation can be attributed to the shortage of workers and launching of an agitation by cleanliness workers.

Representatives of municipal workers’ union pointed out that the services of hundreds of workers had been discontinued due to non-completion of tendering process and legal hurdles, as a result of which insanitation is prevailing.

Meanwhile, members of the Nagarpalika Karmchari Sangh, Haryana, staged a protest demonstration and began a three-day fast to register its protest against the non-fulfillment of its longstanding demands.

#Rohtak