Despite two night shelters in Jhajjar, workers sleep in open amid biting cold

Ravinder Saini

Jhajjar, December 31

Migrant labourers, including women, and their children are compelled to spend their nights in the open amid biting cold at Jhajjar city despite authorities setting up night shelters.

A group of labourers and their families was found sleeping in the open on the footpath outside the mini secretariat when a ‘The Tribune’ team visited the spot on Saturday night. Similarly, another group of labourers has been spending nights at the grain market.

The district administration said it has set up two night shelters in the city. But, labourers say they don’t have knowledge about such facilities.

“We have come to Jhajjar from Delhi. So, we don’t have any knowledge about night shelter facilities. Cold is rising but we don’t have any option except to sleep in the open,” said Pushpa, a migrant labourer. Mandor, another migrant labourer, said nobody cared about poor people.

Covering himself with a blanket to brave the biting cold, Madan, from Rajasthan, said he had been suffering from fever for the past couple of days but was unable to get any help. “We all have arranged blankets and other woolen clothes to protect ourselves from the cold. Yet, chilled waves blowing for the past few days have made their life more difficult,” he said.

Deepak Kumar, Nodal Officer (night shelter), said two night shelters - one at bus stand and second in old tehsil campus - had been opened where facilities of 35 and 20 beds, respectively. Arrangement for blankets, water and meal had also been made there, he said.

“All beds at night shelters on the old tehsil campus and over 20 beds at the bus stand are vacant. Labourers sleeping at grain market is not in our knowledge. We will go there to bring them to the night shelter while other labourers staying outside the mini secretariat have made their jhuggis nearby. We will also reach out to them,” he added.

Vikas Kumar, District Red Cross Society Secretary, said a vehicle of the society daily carry out patrolling of the city at night and take the destitute, in any found, to night shelter.

