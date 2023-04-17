Despite untimely rain, yield better

Karnal, April 16
Despite the untimely rain and thunderstorm at the time of maturity of the wheat crop, farmers are getting better yields in comparison to last year. However, the production is still below their expectations.
On an average, farmers are getting 20-25 quintals per acre in comparison to 16-20 quintals last year when the harvest witnessed severe heat wave during March.
The farmers were expecting on an average of 27-30 quintals this year as the weather remained conducive till crop maturity, but the inclement weather spoiled their prospects.
Yashbir, a farmer of Uchani village, said on an average he received 24 quintals this year in comparison to last year’s 17 quintals. “I was expecting a yield between 27 and 30 quintals per acre this season as there was no major outbreak of any crop disease, but the rainfall shattered my dreams,” he added.
Sudhir, a farmer of Indri block, said the flattened crop gave a yield of around 20-22 quintals, while the crop which was not affected, provided a yield of 25-27 quintals per acre.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; police say ‘motive is personal, indicating harassment of physical nature’
The Army jawans were killed in their sleep in the firing whi...
11 die of heatstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function in Navi Mumbai
Home Minister Amit Shah conferred the award to social reform...
2 ex-judges, former DGP on probe panel
Shooters wanted name in crime: FIR
9-hour grilling, CBI asks Kejriwal 56 questions
Case fake, ploy to defame me, claims CM | AAP leaders stage ...
All help will be provided to family of Kerala man who died in Sudan violence: Centre
Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan...