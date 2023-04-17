Despite untimely rain, yield better

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 16

Despite the untimely rain and thunderstorm at the time of maturity of the wheat crop, farmers are getting better yields in comparison to last year. However, the production is still below their expectations.

On an average, farmers are getting 20-25 quintals per acre in comparison to 16-20 quintals last year when the harvest witnessed severe heat wave during March.

The farmers were expecting on an average of 27-30 quintals this year as the weather remained conducive till crop maturity, but the inclement weather spoiled their prospects.

Yashbir, a farmer of Uchani village, said on an average he received 24 quintals this year in comparison to last year’s 17 quintals. “I was expecting a yield between 27 and 30 quintals per acre this season as there was no major outbreak of any crop disease, but the rainfall shattered my dreams,” he added.

Sudhir, a farmer of Indri block, said the flattened crop gave a yield of around 20-22 quintals, while the crop which was not affected, provided a yield of 25-27 quintals per acre.