Destroying green cover

The stretch between Amravati Enclave and DLF Valley is witnessing human intervention that is destroying the green cover. Cement mixers are dumping cement waste in the area, transforming it into concrete patches. The officials concerned should look into the matter. —Mala Sharma, Panchkula
Maintain KMP expressway
There are some technical flaws in the construction of the KMP Expressway. At many places, its level has not been maintained properly. There are drainage issues under the expressway and there are potholes on the road. The expressway should be maintained properly. —Shakti Singh, Karnal
Cattle menace in Ambala market
Herds of cattle can be seen roaming in the Sector 9 market in Ambala City. Sometimes, raging bulls on the roads give tense moments to commuters and create unruly scenes. It may cause a serious mishap. The municipal corporation must take responsibility. —Veena Kansal, Ambala
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
