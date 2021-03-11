Faridabad: JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad, in collaboration with Vishwa Sanvad Kendra, Haryana, organised a programme to observe the Devarshi Narad Jayanti. The programme was attended by a number of media students, journalists and academicians. Shyam Kishor Sahay, Editor (Hindi) in Sansad TV, who was the chief guest and keynote speaker in the programme, said the present age journalists could take a cue from the functioning of Devarshi Narad, who he said had been a kind of media link, whose credibility was hard to question. Registrar Dr S K Garg, Rajesh Kumar, general secretary of Vishwa Sanvad Kendra and Dr Pawan Singh Malik, chairperson of the department of communication and media technology of the university was among those present on this occasion.

Workshop at Gurugram varsity

Gurugram: The Department of Media Studies at Gurugram University hosted a workshop on "How to grasp numbers in simple language to make sense of financial and economic data". The keynote speaker was KA Badrinath, Principal Adviser to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, and a prominent journalist. On this occasion, Dinesh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of Gurugram University, lauded and acknowledged Badrinath for his outstanding contribution to journalism. During his contact with the students, Badrinath discussed crucial topics such as financial and economic data and ways of using it, as well as the skills required.

Ignite Innovation event

Jhajjar: Ch Ranbir Singh State Institute of Engineering and Technology organised a technical event, "Ignite Innovation 2022" in collaboration with polytechnic colleges and schools sponsored by the Haryana State Council of Science and Technology. Neha, media coordinator, said the event aimed at creating awareness among students about various projects while students too exchanged their ideas and information. "Over 80 students participated in the event and first prize was given to a very unique thought "ex-smart chair", second prize to "ex-traffic control system" and third prize to "ex-sewage smart water purifier".

Distinction for scientist

Chandigarh: Prof Ramesh Chander Kuhad, former Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Haryana, Mahendragarh, has been ranked 17th among academics and researchers in the fields of biology and biochemistry by Research.com, a leading portal for scientists. The eminent educationist was ranked among the top 2 per cent of scientists globally in the field of biotechnology in the Stanford University survey (2020), which was published by Elsevier in 2021. He was ranked 325 in the world and 14 in India.