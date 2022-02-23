Development charges, 5-yr domicile rule unfair: Hooda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 22

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh has expressed strong objection to the changes in the Haryana domicile rules and the “exorbitant” increase in the development fee in the municipal limits.

“Reducing the condition of 15 years for domicile to five years is an attack on the rights of the people of Haryana. This will especially cause a huge loss to the SC and OBC category as the reserved categories will have to face a much tougher competition for employment than before,” he alleged at a press conference here.

“It will become more difficult for the people of Haryana to find jobs, who are already facing highest unemployment in the country. Ignoring the people of Haryana, people from other states were recruited in the SDO recruitment of the Electricity Department. A similar situation will arise in all jobs in future,” he asserted.

“It can be used for all welfare schemes, including job to old age, widow, disabled, destitute pension, scholarship, ration cards. The former CM said on the one hand the government gives the slogan of ‘Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek’, while on the other hand, it makes a policy of robbing the rights of local Haryanvis,” he added.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly termed the exorbitant increase in the development fee as an attack on the basic needs of the common man. “This decision of the government would make it difficult for the common man to build a home for his family,” he said.

