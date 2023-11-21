Development fee worth Rs 5.19 crore to be refunded

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 20

The Haryana Government has decided to refund Rs 5.19 crore development fee to property owners who erroneously paid it on properties where it was not applicable. A total of 1,588 property owners will receive a refund.

A spokesperson of the Urban Local Bodies Department today said the department had identified around 1,588 properties, where owners had paid development charges in HSVP, HSIIDC, licensed colonies, CLU-acquired properties, lal dora residential properties, and agricultural properties. The department has provided details of such properties to the municipalities concerned.

The property owners have been notified via SMS about the reimbursement process, encouraging them to apply for a refund. Property owners can visit https://ulbhryndc.org, provide relevant details, and facilitate further processing by the department.