Development main poll plank for Jhajjar villagers this time

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Jhajjar, October 30

Unlike the trend of previous elections, a majority of villagers this time cast their votes in the zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections on developmental issue as they wanted to get rid of chronic problems of their villages.

Youngsters seemed to be clear in their mind that development was their priority issue while electing public representatives to usher in a new era of progress in rural areas.

Significantly, a great enthusiasm was witnessed, especially among women voters. In Kheri Khummar village, a group of women covering their face were seen canvassing for their candidates outside a polling station.

“A crucial change in the election trend has been witnessed in this election. Earlier, young members of the family used to vote on the behest of their elderly, but this time, youngsters are preferring those candidates who possess the quality, ability and vision not only of resolving the issues but also carrying out development works,” said Hawa Singh, a septuagenarian of Kheri Khummar, adding that women too were, contrary to previous elections, taking keen interest in the poll this time.

Neha and Bhawna, first-time voters from Silani village, said though a majority of the candidates in the fray were known to their family, they had decided to cast their votes in favour of those candidates who were highly educated and could also ensure their valuable contribution in the development of rural areas. “Rural areas cannot witness development without educated and visionary public representatives who can properly work in the direction of getting public issues resolved ,” Neha added.

Kamla Devi (81) of Sikandarpur village too is in favour of those candidates who can raise the public issue prominently before the higher authorities for getting it redressed. “Roads connecting other villages are in a poor condition while inadequate roadway services too are causing inconvenience to the villagers hence we want to elect such a candidate who can get these issues redressed,” she added.