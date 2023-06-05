Development of villages govt's priority: Dushyant

Tribune News Service

Hisar, June 4

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said all-round development of villages was the priority of the state government and in the past over three years, the government had continuously endeavoured to provide basic facilities to the rural population.

Addressing a public meeting at Shamdo village in Jind district today, Dushyant said the government had decided to construct digital libraries and community centres in every village.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the state government had made a significant decision to provide permanent relief to farmers regarding the longstanding issue of floods. A budget provision of Rs 1,200 crore had been allocated for this purpose.

The government had identified nine districts that were prone to flooding, causing damage to crops. The installation of suction bores in these flood-affected areas had proven to be of considerable relief to farmers.