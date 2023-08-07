Development works in full swing at colonies in twin cities

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, August 6

Ahead of the Lok Sabha and Haryana Assembly polls due next year, the Municipal Corporation of Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) has initiated various development activities in the newly approved colonies.

As many as 69 colonies have been approved in the areas falling under the 22 wards of the MCYJ.

Drains, streets to be made at Rs 50L Mayor Madan Chauhan said streets and drains would be constructed at a cost of Rs 50 lakh in the newly approved Prithvi Nagar-A colony

Development activities to the tune of Rs 16.12 crore are under way in Ward 18. Various works worth Rs 7 crore have already been carried out

Chauhan noted that roads, streets, drains and other development works were under way in most of the 69 colonies

The construction of roads, streets and drains is under way at the colonies.

Mayor Madan Chauhan and former minister Karan Dev Kamboj laid the foundation stone of the development projects in the newly approved Prithvi Nagar-A of Ward 18 on Saturday.

The mayor said that streets and drains would be constructed at a cost of Rs 50 lakh in the newly approved colony.

“Development activities to the tune of Rs 16.12 crore are under way in Ward 18. Various works worth Rs 7 crore have already been carried out,” said Mayor Chauhan.

The mayor had reportedly laid the foundation stone of various roads and storm water drains to be constructed at a whopping cost of Rs 100.22 lakh in the newly approved colonies Ram Nagar and Govind Vihar in Ward 19 last week.

Chauhan noted that roads, streets, drains and other development works were under way in most of the 69 newly approved colonies across all wards.

He said that he has asked the officials concerned to complete the construction activities within the stipulated time period in all colonies, without making any compromise on the quality.

The mayor said he had himself reviewed the sites of construction, and checked the quality of the material being used.

#Lok Sabha #Yamunanagar