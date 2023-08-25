Development works worth Rs 23 cr to be undertaken in seven wards

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, August 24

The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), will undertake development works worth Rs 23 crore in seven wards.

These development works will be carried out from Ward 1 to Ward 7 and the authorities of the MCYJ have accorded approval for these works. This decision was taken at a meeting held here under the chairmanship of Mayor Madan Chauhan on Wednesday.

The Municipal Corporation Yamunanagar-Jagadhri will soon install over 42,000 new streets lights in all 22 wards and all villages falling under the MCYJ area

As many as 63 proposals were passed unanimously. A proposal was also passed in the meeting allowing Municipal Councillors to spend Rs 30 lakh each on repair works in their respective wards

The meeting was attended by Municipal Commissioner Ayush Sinha, Deputy Senior Mayor Praveen Sharma, Deputy Mayor Rani Kalra, Additional Municipal Commissioner Dheeraj Kumar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ashok Kumar and several other officials and councillors of the MCYJ. At the meeting, as many as 63 proposals were passed unanimously.

“Development works worth Rs 23 crore have been approved for the seven wards. Besides, a number of development works will also be undertaken in other wards of the MCYJ. However, in several wards, development works are already going on,” said Mayor Madan Chauhan.

At the same time, a proposal was also passed at the meeting allowing municipal councillors to spend Rs 30 lakh each on repair works in their respective wards.

At the meeting, it was also decided that the MCYJ would soon install over 42,000 new streetslights in all 22 wards and all villages falling under the MCYJ area.

It was also decided at the meeting that development works would be done on a priority basis in areas where 50 per cent property tax was deposited. “An important decision was taken to increase the income of the MCYJ. Development works will be undertaken on a priority basis in the colonies and wards where 50 per cent property tax is deposited,” said Mayor Madan Chauhan.He said that tree guards would be installed to protect all newly planted saplings in the MCYJ area.

“A park will be developed on shamlat land in Ward 4 falling under Buria town of the MCYJ. Besides, one more park will be made in the name of Guru Ravidas in Ward 18,” said Mayor Madan Chauhan.

