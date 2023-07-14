 Development works worth Rs 40 cr get nod : The Tribune India

The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MC), will spend Rs 40 crore on development works in areas falling under its jurisdiction.



Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, July 13

The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MC), will spend Rs 40 crore on development works in areas falling under its jurisdiction.

The construction of roads, new park in Old Hamida Colony, a shed at the solid waste management plant in Kail village and the replacement of old drinking water pipelines are part of the development works that would be carried out.

At a meeting of the Finance Committee, held under the chairmanship of Mayor Madan Chauhan at MC office on July 7, an administrative approval was given to undertake these works.

Three main roads of the twin cities — Govindpuri Road, Gymkhana Club Road, Jagadhri Workshop Road — would be reconstructed and Model Town Chowk would be upgraded by spending an amount of Rs 7.19 crore.

These roads will be given a modern look with footpaths and benches for pedestrians. Besides, decorative lights would be installed on these roads. At the meeting, it was also decided that all 30-year-old drinking water pipelines will be replaced by the Public Health Department and the MC authorities would release an amount of Rs 2.20 crore to undertake this work.

The park in Old Hamida Colony would be constructed by spending Rs 7.69 crore.

“There will be a walking track, swings, huts, drinking water facility, open gym and high-mast lights in the park,” said the Mayor. He added that apart from this, Rs 2.18 crore had been approved for the repair works at several other parks in the twin cities.

The MC will also construct an intermediate pumping system (IPS) at Gulab Nagar in Jagadhri at a cost of Rs 4.30 crore. The IPS will help get rid of waterlogging during rains in the surrounding areas. Also, an RCC drain will be constructed from Vishwakarma Chowk to Jorio Naka and Saraswati Sugar Mill to Western Yamuna Canal on Radaur Road at a cost of Rs 4.78 crore. “Over Rs 40 crore will be spent on various development works in the twin cities and villages falling under the MC’s jurisdiction,” said the Mayor.

Three main roads to be reconstructed

Three main roads of the twin cities — Govindpuri Road, Gymkhana Club Road, Jagadhri Workshop Road — would be reconstructed and Model Town Chowk would be upgraded by spending an amount of Rs 7.19 crore.

#Yamunanagar

