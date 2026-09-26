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Home / Haryana / Devi Lal’s statue unveiled in Sirsa village on birth anniversary

Devi Lal’s statue unveiled in Sirsa village on birth anniversary

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Sirsa, Updated At : 01:49 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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JJP national president Ajay Chautala and other party leaders unveil a statue of former deputy Prime Minister Chaudhary Devi Lal at Shakkarmandori village in Sirsa on Friday.
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Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) national president Ajay Singh Chautala on Friday unveiled a statue of former deputy Prime Minister Chaudhary Devi Lal at Shakkarmandori village in Sirsa district on his birth anniversary. JJP Youth wing state president Digvijay Singh Chautala, district president Ashok Verma and several senior party leaders were also present on the occasion.

Speaking at the function, Ajay Chautala said Devi Lal was not only a Jannayak but also a leader whose policies focused on the welfare of ordinary people. He highlighted initiatives associated with Devi Lal, including employment schemes, old-age pensions, tax relief on items such as radios, bicycles and tractors, and the construction of Harijan chaupals in villages.

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Ajay Chautala said the JJP was working to carry forward Devi Lal’s legacy of public welfare. He also referred to initiatives introduced during Dushyant Chautala’s tenure as deputy chief minister for farmers, youth and women.

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Digvijay Chautala said Devi Lal joined the freedom struggle at the age of 14 and continued to raise issues concerning people after Independence.

He also recalled the former deputy PM’s work for farmers and the introduction of schemes for senior citizens and women.

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He said Devi Lal’s decisions were based on problems faced by people in villages and on the roads, rather than being limited to government offices.

Ashok Verma said the statue of Devi Lal had been installed following a demand of villagers and with the efforts of Dushyant Chautala.

Earlier, Ajay Chautala paid floral tributes at the statues of Devi Lal at his residence, Chaudhary Devi Lal Community Park and Nathusari Chopta.

Speaking to the media, Ajay Chautala said Devi Lal’s birth anniversary was being observed across Haryana and other parts of the country. He urged young people to follow his ideals of public service and social welfare.

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