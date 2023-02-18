Devise better plans to develop K’shetra: Guv

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 17

The Haryana Governor and Chairman, Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB), Bandaru Dattatraya, said better plans should be formulated to develop Kurukshetra grandly on the world map, so that people could get more information about its importance.

Dattatraya was presiding over the 81st meeting of the Kurukshetra Development Board management at Haryana Raj Bhavan. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, MP Nayab Singh Saini, MLA Subhash Sudha, along with senior officials and board members were present at the meeting.

A total of 20 agenda items were placed at the meeting on which decisions were taken unanimously. The grand booklet of ‘International Gita Mahotsav-2022’ was also released, which comprised of the detailed highlights and activities of the programmes conducted during the Gita Mahotsav. The Governor directed that a booklet should also be prepared on the role of 134 pilgrimage centres of 48-kos of Kurukshetra and structural infrastructure should also be developed in these areas to provide benefits to the maximum number of people.

Khattar said with constant endeavours of the state government, a continuous initiative had been taken since 2016 to spread the knowledge of Gita globally. In this series, the International Gita Jayanti Mahotsav will be organised in Australia this year in April, he said. Notably, the International Gita Mahotsav was celebrated with much fanfare in Mauritius, England and Canada.