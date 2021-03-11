Devpuri Road in Panipat in pathetic condition

Residents are inconvenienced due to the pathetic condition of Devpuri Road in Ward 10 of the city. Devpuri Road is a commercial road with nearly 150 industries and shops. The residents have been facing problems of choked sewerage, choked drains on both sides of the road and poor sanitation for the past 3-4 years. Heaps of garbage on which pigs feed is a routine here. The residents raised the issues before the local councillors and officials several times but to no avail. Even MLA Panipat (Urban) visited the area along with the councillor, but the problem has not been resolved so far.

Gaurav Juneja, Panipat

Stray cattle have a field day in Panchkula

The stray cattle roaming freely on the main dividing road between widely visited Town Park in Sector 5 and the Sector 9 market area, belies the Panchkula administration's tall claims of getting the entire city rid of stray cattle. How come the civic body remains oblivious to its onerous responsibilities? Let Panchkula's local MLA, Mayor and the state CM take due note of the MC's poor show at ground zero.

Kumar Gupt, Panchkula

Shift gynaecology ward to the ground floor

In the Civil Hospital, the gynaecology and maternity ward instead of functioning on the ground floor has been shifted to the first floor, without giving any thought how much inconvenience it may cause to pregnant women and their attendants, to climb at least 25 stairs to reach there. However, a lift is there, but as usual it's defective and thus of no use to patients. Similarly, a physiotherapy ward has been functioning on the fourth floor where it's too difficult for patients to reach. Senior doctors should shift the gynaecology ward to the ground floor immediately.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Students attend classes in scorching heat at government schools

Summer season is on its peak and power cuts are being imposed daily forcing students of government schools to attend classes in hot weather. Generator sets are lying defunct since a long time and there is no other alternative arrangement in a majority of the government schools to continue power supply hence the government either rectifies defunct gen sets or provides inverter facility to the schools so that students can study comfortably.

Rahul, Jhajjar

What our readers say

