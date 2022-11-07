Haryana Vigilance Bureau DG honours complainants in graft cases

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 6

As part of the “Vigilance Awareness Week” being observed by the Haryana State Vigilance Bureau, a felicitation function was organised for complainants who played a proactive role in realising the state government’s drive to make Haryana corruption-free.

During the event organised at the Vigilance headquarters in Panchkula today, the Director-General, State Vigilance Bureau, Haryana, Shatrujeet Kapur, honoured the complainants by giving them “Samman Patras” who had lodged complaints against corrupt officials demanding bribes. While encouraging the complainants, he said they had played a major role in building an honest society by exposing the name of the corrupt officials.

The Karnal Range Vigilance Bureau on Sunday honoured around 50 complainants who had raised their voice against corruption and got corrupt officials arrested red-handed in the past two years.

SP Vigilance Bureau Rajesh Phogat handed over appreciation certificates to them and encouraged them to continue to raise their voice in future also.

