Faridabad: DG sets of 50 units sealed in two weeks for violating pollution norms

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, March 12

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has sealed diesel gensets of 50 units in the past two weeks for violating pollution norms.

It was found that the units had failed to upgrade their DG sets with clean fuel technology, as per the norms announced by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM ) last year.

The deadline for retro fitment or appropriate emission control mechanism for the industry and commercial sector was October 31, 2023. The orders issued by the CAQM claimed that the sealing action had been recommended after an inspection by the flying squad team of the department in which the DG sets of these units were found not complying with the Direction 76 of the commission. The Direction 76 disallows the usage of gensets not upgraded into retro-fitted emission control devices (RECD) and dual fuel kits based on the PNG. The CAQM had fixed the deadline of September 30, 2023, for the retro fitment or appropriate emission control mechanism for the industry while the last date for the DG sets in emergency services was extended till December 31.

“A lot of opportunity has been provided to adopt emission control mechanisms for the operation of DG sets. It is felt that issuing a show-cause notice will be a mere empty formality and likely to defeat the very purpose of the action,” says the orders issued recently. “Now, therefore, in view of the above and in exercise of the powers of the commission by the enforcement task force, under Section 12(2)(xi) of the Act, the directions are issued for strict compliance which include immediate sealing of the DG sets by the State Pollution Control Board,” it says.

The HSPCB authorities have been directed to impose and realise appropriate environment compensation (EC) charges for the non-compliance of statutory direction towards retro fitment of ECD/ dual fuel kits and calculate the penalty for the duration between October 1, 2023 and the date of sealing. The authorities have also been asked to ensure that de-sealing of the DG sets be allowed only after the deposition of the EC and after ensuring that corrective measures are taken as per the CAQM norms.

“In case of failure in compliance, the commission will be constrained to initiate appropriate action, in accordance with the provisions under the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act- 2021 and other relevant laws,” says the order. As many as 11 DG sets had been sealed in Palwal district last month under a similar drive.

Akanksha Tanwar, Regional Officer, HSPCB, said the compliance of the CAQM directions was on, as per the norms.

