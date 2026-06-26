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Home / Haryana / DGP Ajay Singhal gets additional charge of Haryana Police Housing Corporation

DGP Ajay Singhal gets additional charge of Haryana Police Housing Corporation

Navdeep Singh Virk to hold the charge of Director-General, Haryana State Enforcement Bureau, and Director, Vigilance and Security, Haryana Power Units

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:43 PM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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Haryana DGP Ajay Singhal. File photo
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The Haryana Government on Friday issued posting orders of 16 IPS officers and 20 HPS officers.

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DGP Ajay Singhal assumes additional charge as Chairman and MD of the Haryana Police Housing Corporation. The 1993-batch IPS officer Alok Mittal will continue to hold the charge of Director General, Prisons, with the additional charge of Resident Commissioner, Haryana.

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On promotion, Navdeep Singh Virk will hold the charge of Director-General, Haryana State Enforcement Bureau, and Director, Vigilance and Security, Haryana Power Units.

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Kala Ramachandran, on promotion, will hold the charge of Director-General, Madhuban Complex, and DGP, Training, and Director, Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban.

Dr. CS Rao is posted as Commandant General, Home Guards and Civil Defense in addition to his present duties.

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The 1995-batch IPS officer Charu Bali will now assume the charge as ADGP Cyber, ADGP, IT and ADGP, State Crime Record Bureau, in additional ADGP, Bhondsi Police Complex.

Vikas Arora will hold the charge of ADGP, ERSS and Traffic and Highways, and ADGP Telecommunication, along with ADGP Administration.

Rakesh Arya will hold the charge of IGP, Law and Order, along with IGP, State Crime Branch.

The 2005-batch IPS officer Maneesh Chaudhary will hold the charge of IGP Prisons along with IGP Railway and Commando.

IGP Karnal Range, Ashok Kumar, will also hold the charge of IGP, HAP.

The 2007-batch IPS officer Naazneen Bhasin will now hold the charge of IGP, CID; IGP, HAP, Madhuban; and IGP, RTC, Bhondsi.

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