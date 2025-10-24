DT
Home / Haryana / DGP conducts night patrol, identifies lapses, plans reforms

DGP conducts night patrol, identifies lapses, plans reforms

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:00 AM Oct 24, 2025 IST
DGP OP Singh with Head Constable Ravinder at Kalanaur check-post in Yamunanagar during night patrolling.
Haryana’s DGP OP Singh conducted a night patrol on Wednesday night along the Panchkula-Yamunanagar road to assess police presence and operational efficiency.

The inspection revealed significant gaps in policing arrangements, prompting immediate action.

At a checkpoint on the route, one Police Control Room (PCR) vehicle was found alert with its red beacon on, but no personnel were stationed outside for vigilance. The absence of police or police vehicles near toll plazas and a lack of signage or officers at a traffic diversion point raised concerns about public safety and traffic management, the DGP observed.

Singh, addressing these lapses, instructed all Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) to conduct similar night patrols within the next four hours. They were tasked with evaluating police presence, working conditions and challenges at 112 emergency vehicles, police posts, stations and inter-state/district checkpoints. A 200-word report detailing deficiencies and corrective measures was due by 11 am on Thursday, he instructed.

During discussions at the Saha police station, the Station House Officer (SHO) and the DGP deliberated for 70 minutes, deciding that district officers must remain uniformed and armed. He thoroughly reviewed record-keeping, seized vehicle management, visitor areas and manpower deployment. He stressed that every citizen visiting a police station should feel comfortable and respected. To ensure this, he directed the establishment of clean visitor rooms and deployment of trained staff at all police stations across the state.

SPs were directed to engage daily with Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) in-charges and SHOs via group chats to identify potential criminals likely to commit serious offences within a week. A strategy of “man-to-man marking” with dedicated teams of four to five officers per suspect was proposed to disrupt criminal operations and enhance arrests.

At the Shahabad city post, the in-charge raised concerns about frequent interference by farmer unions in Kurukshetra and a shortage of personnel. The DGP assured additional manpower, citing an upcoming passing-out parade of 2,000 constables.

At the Kalanaur check post in Yamunanagar, while interacting with Head Constable Ravinder, DGP emphasised improving living and working conditions for police personnel.

The police chief also urged SPs to lead as the face of law enforcement, leveraging media to inform the public about anti-crime initiatives.

These steps signal a robust push toward capacity-building and crime prevention across Haryana, the DGP said.

Tags :
