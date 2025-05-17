DT
Home / Haryana / DGP inaugurates 4 mobile forensic vans

DGP inaugurates 4 mobile forensic vans

Launches new tamper-proof packaging materials developed by FSL
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 02:45 AM May 17, 2025 IST
DGP Shatrujeet Kapur with FSL experts at Madhuban on Friday. Tribune photo
Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur inaugurated four state-of-the-art mobile forensic vans at the FSL, Madhuban campus, here on Friday.

He also unveiled advanced tamper-proof packaging and sealing materials developed by the FSL. It will not only strengthen the admissibility of evidence in court, but also ensure evidence remains intact from collection to presentation. It will enhance transparency and accountability in the justice system, reduce the risk of wrongful acquittals, and increase the public confidence in judicial outcomes.

The vans, equipped for DNA sampling, fingerprint capture, digital documentation, camera recording, and preliminary analysis, can collect scientific evidence directly at crime scenes, eliminating delays and preventing evidence degradation.

Besides, the vans are especially beneficial for rural and remote areas, where investigators previously waited for specialists to arrive.

“These two initiatives demonstrate Haryana Police’s commitment to a scientific approach. The FSL is no longer merely a reporting agency, it plays a decisive role at every stage of scientific justice. Investigations will now be faster, impartial, and so technically sound that contesting evidence in court will be extremely difficult," said the DGP. The hiring process was active for 257 new posts, which were expected to be filled soon, he added.

FSL Director OP Singh said since August 2023, scientific staff number rose from 46 to 80. The forensic case management system, Trakia, had been fully digitised. From case filing and receipt to report generation and follow-up, every step could now be tracked on the portal, saving time and minimising human error.

