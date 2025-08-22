DGP: No doubt on doctors, CBI probe only to honour family’s demand

Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapoor on Thursday said there was “no question mark” on the integrity of the doctors and forensic experts who conducted the post-mortem examinations on schoolteacher Manisha, but the decision to hand over the case to the CBI was taken “to honour the family’s demand and the state government’s commitment.”

Addressing a press conference in Bhiwani, the DGP said the notification for transfer of investigation will soon be issued by the state and Central governments.

“All evidence collected so far will be provided to the CBI. The police stand by the family in this hour of grief,” he said.

Manisha, 19, a resident of Dhani Laxman village, was found dead under suspicious circumstances near a canal in Singhani village on August 13, sparking widespread protests.

Kapoor said the post-mortem was conducted three times — at the civil hospital in Bhiwani, PGIMS Rohtak, and AIIMS Delhi — on the family’s insistence.

“The highest standards were maintained in the post-mortem. Forensic experts were also consulted,” he said.

Giving details of the case, the DGP said that on August 11, Manisha, who usually returned home by bus at 1:30 pm, informed the bus driver that she would not travel that day. Evidence later showed she purchased insecticide from a local shop, where CCTV footage captured her presence.

“The shopkeeper’s statement has been recorded. After that, no further CCTV footage was found,” he added.

On August 13, a farm worker noticed stray dogs near a body in the fields and alerted police. The body was recovered, and a case of murder was initially registered on the family’s statement.

“At first sight, police also suspected it to be a murder case due to the condition of the body,” Kapoor clarified.

The DGP confirmed the recovery of a suicide note from Manisha’s bag. “Time was taken to verify its authenticity with expert help. It is not appropriate to make the personal matters of the victim public without verifying the evidence. The letter was revealed only after it was found to be genuine,” he said.

Clarifying further, he said poison spreads internally and may reach external organs like skin and neck in later stages.

“The scratches seen were consistent with stray animals, not murder marks,” he said.

Kapoor also warned against rumour-mongering on social media. “Some mischievous elements are making videos to grab headlines and spread rumours. Such people have been identified and action has been taken. More YouTubers and social media operators misrepresenting facts for personal fame are also being tracked,” he said.