DGP: Police froze 60% of cyber fraud money

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 31

The Haryana Police have achieved a milestone in combating cybercrime. In February, the police successfully froze 60 per cent of the defrauded amount in cases where complaints were registered within six hours of the incident.

During a meeting with senior police officers at the Police Headquarters in Panchkula, DGP Shatrujeet Kapur commended the efforts of the Cyber Helpline Team-1930 for the achievement.

At the meeting, it was revealed that swift action was crucial. By promptly addressing complaints registered within six hours of the cyber fraud, 60 per cent of the defrauded amounts were immediately frozen. However, at the same time, out of the complaints received after six hours, only 19 per cent of the amount could be frozen.

In September 2023, the Haryana Police was ranked 23rd in the country, holding 8.62 per cent of the money. In February, however, it reached the first position in the country by holding 27.60 per cent of the amount. In February, an amount of Rs 15.50 crore was saved from cyber fraud in Haryana.

Kapur reviewed the ongoing efforts to prevent cyber fraud. The meeting revealed that the Haryana Police effectively acted on complaints received within the first six hours in February, saving over Rs 6.67 crore from being defrauded.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#cyber crime