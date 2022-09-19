DGP reviews law & order situation

Tribune News Service

Charkhi Dadri, September 18

Director General of Police (DGP) PK Agrawal today directed the police officers to monitor all cases of serious crimes at their own level and make efforts to get the accused punished at the earliest. The police must tighten the noose around proclaimed offenders and bail jumpers, he said.

The DGP was reviewing the law and order situation with Rohtak range police officers at a meeting in Charkhi Dadri town. He also directed them to improve policing in their areas.

Rohtak range ADGP Mamta Singh, Charkhi Dadri Superintendent of Police Deepak Gehlawat, Sonepat SP Himanshu Garg, Bhiwani SP Ajit Shekhawat, Rohtak SP Uday Singh Meena and Jhajjar SP Wasim Akram attended the meeting.

The DGP reviewed crime statistics in these districts and directed the police to keep vigil at public places to check crime against women. The beat system should also be strengthened, he said.

All officers should listen to people’s grievances. Every person coming to the police station should be heard and immediate action taken on his complaint, he said.

