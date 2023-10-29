DGP reviews security for Shah’s Karnal rally

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 28

DGP Shatrujeet Kapur today reviewed the security arrangements being made in view of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s scheduled visit to Karnal on November 2. Shah will address an “Antyodaya Sammelan” on the completion of nine years of the BJP government in the state.

Chairing a meeting of senior police officials, the DGP said maintaining law and order and ensuring security was the top priority of the police, therefore all police officials should remain very vigilant. The DGP said duties had been assigned to police officials. Negligence on any part would not be tolerated, he added.

He asked the officials to ensure that the common people did not face any difficulty while a strict vigil was maintained on anti-social elements. He also reviewed the traffic and parking arrangements. After the meeting, the DGP reached the venue at Sector 4 and took stock of the arrangements being made there.

#Amit Shah #BJP #Karnal