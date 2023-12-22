DGP reviews security for Shah’s Kurukshetra visit

Kurukshetra, December 21
Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor on Thursday reviewed security arrangements for Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Kurukshetra on Friday.
Shah along with several religious gurus will attend a Sant Sammelan being organised as part of International Gita Mahotsav at Brahma Sarovar. The union minister will also visit a museum at Gita Gyan Sansthanam, and pay obeisance at Bhadrakali temple in Kurukshetra.
In view of the visit, District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sharma imposed Section 144, and banned flying of drones in and around places where the events are to be held and on VIP routes. “The Union minister will attend Sant Sammelan around 1.30 pm at Brahma Sarovar. All the arrangements are in place a.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
4 soldiers killed, 3 hurt in Poonch ambush
Army Gypsy, truck targeted on Surankote-Thanamandi road | Ar...
Punjab minister Aman Arora gets 2-year RI for assault
Granted bail, stares at disqualification