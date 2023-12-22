DGP reviews security for Shah’s Kurukshetra visit

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, December 21

Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor on Thursday reviewed security arrangements for Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Kurukshetra on Friday.

Shah along with several religious gurus will attend a Sant Sammelan being organised as part of International Gita Mahotsav at Brahma Sarovar. The union minister will also visit a museum at Gita Gyan Sansthanam, and pay obeisance at Bhadrakali temple in Kurukshetra.

In view of the visit, District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sharma imposed Section 144, and banned flying of drones in and around places where the events are to be held and on VIP routes. “The Union minister will attend Sant Sammelan around 1.30 pm at Brahma Sarovar. All the arrangements are in place a.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#Amit Shah #Kurukshetra