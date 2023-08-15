Haryana DGP PK Agrawal's parting message to cops

Karnal, August 14
PK Agrawal, Haryana DGP, emphasised the value of good intentions and candour during a farewell ceremony held in his honour at the Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban, on Monday. He is set to retire tomorrow, after an illustrious 35-year career. Saying genuine intentions and honesty were universally appreciated, he underscored the importance of credibility and noble purpose in the life of a police officer. He conveyed his confidence in the potential of the Haryana Police, affirming that it was capable of handling various spheres.
