Haryana DGP PK Agrawal's parting message to cops

Karnal, August 14

PK Agrawal, Haryana DGP, emphasised the value of good intentions and candour during a farewell ceremony held in his honour at the Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban, on Monday. He is set to retire tomorrow, after an illustrious 35-year career. Saying genuine intentions and honesty were universally appreciated, he underscored the importance of credibility and noble purpose in the life of a police officer. He conveyed his confidence in the potential of the Haryana Police, affirming that it was capable of handling various spheres.

