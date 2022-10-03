Haryana DGP PK Agrawal tells cops to dismantle drug peddlers' network

Tribune News Service

Jind, October 2

Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) PK Agrawal has expressed concern over the supply of drugs and narcotics in the region, especially in Sirsa and Fatehabad districts. He urged the police to intensify crackdown on drug peddlers.

Interacting with police officers of the Hisar range during a meeting here today, the DGP, who was accompanied by Hisar Range Inspector General of Police Rakesh Kumar Arya, said the police had launched a special campaign.

The Hisar range police and the Narcotics Control Bureau were working in tandem with the people of the area to control the drug menace in the region, the DGP said. He said the police had also reached out to educational institutes to spread awareness about drug menace.

The police have identified 1,056 drug addicts in 52 villages of the five police districts of Hisar, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Jind and Hansi. Of these, 503 came forward to quit drugs. They have been admitted to various de-addiction centres.

