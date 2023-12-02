Dhaba owner shot dead in Jhajjar

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, December 1

A dhaba owner, identified as Rajesh, alias Raje, was shot dead by a group of unidentified assailants on the Badli Road near Soldha village on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The police have started investigation after registering a case of murder against unidentified persons on the complaint of the deceased’s nephew, Pawan Kumar, in this respect.

The crime was perpetrated when Rajesh was sitting at the dhaba. The assailants came there in two cars and fled after opening fire on him. Hearing the sound of gun fires, Pawan, who was working in the adjoining fields, rushed to the spot and found his uncle lying on the ground. Rajesh reportedly died on the spot.

Manoj Kumar, SHO, Bahadurgarh Sadar police station, said efforts were on to nab the assailants.

#Jhajjar