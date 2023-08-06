Dhaba torched in Gurugram area

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 5

A fresh instance of communal flare-up was reported from Gurugram as a dhaba was torched by miscreants on August 4 night, leading to panic in the area.

A similar act by unidentified men was reported from Pataudi on August 4. While Gurugram remained peaceful and normalcy has returned in a majority of the areas, the administration and police are being challenged by panic in Muslim migrants, most of whom have either left the city or stopped going to work.

Various political leaders from West Bengal have issued helplines for evacuating migrants from Gurugram. Rajya Sabha MP from state Saket Gokhale has shot a letter to Commissioner of Police Kala Ramachandran, seeking action taken report on protecting and reassuring these families. He said reports of these families being threatened and chased by communal mobs had rattled them. Meanwhile, the administration has launched confidence-building drives to assure migrants.

“They are panicked by the July 31 incident in parts of the city, but things are returning to normal and we have to give them some time to get their confidence back. The RAF is deployed at all vulnerable points. I am personally meeting these people and they are getting back to normal,” said DC Nihant Yadav who visited the Sector 70 migrant settlement.

The Gurugram police, meanwhile, launched a crackdown on the goons trying to create unrest in the city. It has so far registered 29 FIRs, made 51 arrests and detained 67 persons.

“Responding to arson and vandalism following the Nuh clashes, the police have taken a swift and resolute action to maintain law and order in the region. While we are keeping peace our priority. We are also upholding our commitment to upholding human rights and maintaining the dignity of every individual. All actions taken by the police, including arrests and detentions under preventive sections of the law, have been executed based on substantial evidence against the perpetrators involved in the commission of these crimes. In the light of the recent developments, the police urges all residents to refrain from engaging in any form of illegal activities that could potentially lead to further disruptions of public order,” read a statement issued by CP Kala Ramachanran.

Can’t have two yardsticks If demolishing home is Khattar’s style of justice, please deliver this in Gurugram and Palwal where mosques were burnt and an Imam was killed. Take law-enforcement agencies to task in these districts for allowing communal attacks on Muslims. You can’t have different yardsticks. — Aftab Ahmed, Nuh MLA

