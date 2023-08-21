Dhankar tells Panna Pramukhs to address public concerns

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 20

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president OP Dhankar on Sunday exhorted ‘Panna Pramukhs’ to reach out to people to strengthen the party.

While chairing a ‘Panna Pramukh Sammelan’ of the Nilokheri assembly constituency in Taraori, Dhankar said, “Panna Pramukhs can play a positive role by resolving the issues being faced by the general public regarding BPL cards, family IDs, property IDs, pension, Ayushman cards, Chirayu cards and others. They should also interact with members of the public to understand their problems.”

With Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia, party general secretary Vedpal and other leaders in tow, the BJP state chief highlighted the achievements of the Union and state governments. He said, “The Central Government, led by PM Narendra Modi, fulfilled all the major promises made in the election manifesto.”

Dwelling on the ‘Pana Pramukh Sammelan’, the state president said the BJP had been working to strengthen itself, and that similar programmes were being organised across all assembly segments to that end.

While interacting with the media, Dhankar accused the Congress party of misleading the public. He also lashed out at Congress leader Randeep Surjewala for referring to the BJP and its supporters as ‘rakshas’ (demons). “Surjewala’s remarks just go on to show how hopeless the Congress party is. Their leaders should refrain from using such words,” the BJP state president said.

