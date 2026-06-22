Dharna continues in Hisar village as water supply dispute takes new turn

The dramatic turn of events continues in Hisar’s Chanot village over getting water connection from Bhakra pipeline as villagers have been sitting on dharna for 35 days as a day after a connection was provided to the village, the district administration got a criminal case registered with the police stating that unknown persons got illegal connection from the pipeline.

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The twist started on Sunday night when one Somesh Kumar, who is former state president of the sarpanches association, arrived at the dharna of the villagers in Chanot village while claiming to be the representative of the state government. He informed the people on dharna that the government has approved the fitting on a T-joint in the pipeline meant to fetch Bhakra waters to Hansi town- for providing water to Chanot village.

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Even the T-joint was fitted with the entire paraphernalia in the presence of protesters and Somesh Kumar later got the villagers to shout slogans in favour of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

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However, on Monday morning, the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) termed the connection illegal and lodged a police complaint against unidentified persons.

PHED executive Engineer Sanjeev Tyagi filed a complaint with Hansi police alleging that unidentified persons had tampered with the government pipeline. The police had also registered a criminal case.

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Anup, a member of the protest committee, rejected the department’s allegations stating the work wa carried out with the knowledge and mediation of the state government and at behest of Somesh Kumar, who is former president of the sarpanches association.

Meanwhile, Sadar police station SHO Sadanand said a case had been registered against unidentified persons on the complaint of executive engineer and added that the matter is being investigated.

When contacted on phone repeatedly, Somesh Kumar did not respond to the calls.