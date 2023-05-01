Dharna outside Khattar’s residence

Karnal: In what seems to be an embarrassment for the ruling BJP, senior party leader and chairman of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Umesh Chanana staged a dharna outside the CM's residence in Prem Nagar here on April 27. Alleged misbehaviour of CM’s PA Ambhimanyu with Chanana prompted the latter to lodge protest. To show his anger and sentiments, Chanana covered his mouth with black cloth. However after 20 minutes, Abhimanyu came out of the CM’s residence and pacified him.

Bid to stage political comeback

Faridabad: Hosting a grand lunch for celebrating his birthday recently here is seen as an attempt of Vipul Goel for coming back on the political scene. Goel is a former Haryana BJP minister, who has been out of politics since 2019, when he was denied party ticket in the last Assembly elections. Overwhelmed by the attendance of the people at the event, Goel announced that he was ready to contest the Lok Sabha polls on the BJP ticket. Political rivalry between him and the present party MP is an open secret. Perhaps this was the reason that Goel had been lying low for the past four years.

BJP’s attempt to woo Jats

Rohtak: There seems to be a political motive behind the appointment of Ranbir Dhaka as the BJP's Rohtak district president. Dhaka belongs to the Jat community. He has served on different posts in the legal cell of the party. Political observers term it as a bid to woo Jats, who seem to be annoyed with the BJP-JJP coalition government in the state due to various reasons. Before Dhaka, Ajay Bansal worked as district president of the BJP for the past several years. Now, Bansal has been included as a member in the party's state executive.

Cop rescues accident victim

Yamunanagar: Superintendent of Police Mohit Handa was on a visit to a village of Bilaspur block on Thursday evening when he saw an injured man lying on the road. Apparently, the man had met with an accident. Handa stopped his car and got down to rescue the man. He with the help of his gunman took the injured in his car to the Civil Hospital, Jagadhri, for treatment.

Petty complaints irk minister

Ambala: Repeatedly listing petty complaints for the District Public Relations and Grievances Redressal Committee meeting has irked Minister of Cooperatives Dr Banwari Lal. While chairing a meeting recently, the minister said issues related to streets, drains, encroachment and waterlogging were listed for the meeting. He said only major issues should be discussed at the meeting.

No end to stray animal menace

Panipat: Stray animals roaming on city roads have become a cause of concern for city residents. Leaders of political parties blame councillors and MC officials for not resolving the issue. Now, members of a social organisation have decided to tie stray animals with gates of houses of councillors.

Contributed by Bijendra Ahlawat, Ravinder Saini, Shiv Kumar Sharma, Nitish Sharma, Parveen Arora & Mukesh Tandon