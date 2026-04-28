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Home / Haryana / Dharohar Haryana Museum turns 20

Dharohar Haryana Museum turns 20

Kurukshetra University celebrates cultural legacy with havan yajna

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Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 04:00 AM Apr 28, 2026 IST
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A havan yajna being organised at Kurukshetra University on Monday.
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Kurukshetra University marked the 20th Foundation Day of the Dharohar Haryana Museum with a havan yajna on Monday.

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On the occasion, KU Vice-Chancellor Som Nath Sachdeva emphasised that the museum serves as a vital bridge connecting the younger generation with their cultural roots. He highlighted that the museum is unique not only in Haryana but across India for its comprehensive representation of the state’s traditions, lifestyle and heritage. The museum reflects the university’s commitment to preserving and promoting Haryana’s rich cultural legacy.

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Prof Sachdeva noted that KU stands out as a pioneering institution for establishing such a museum dedicated to cultural preservation.

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“The Dharohar Museum is a remarkable space where visitors can experience the essence of Haryana’s culture under one roof,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor also acknowledged the efforts of the museum’s curator, Vivek Chawla, and his team for maintaining and enhancing the museum’s appeal.

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Curator Prof Chawla shared that over the past two decades, the museum has attracted lakhs of visitors, including representatives from more than 100 countries, showcasing Haryana’s vibrant cultural heritage to a global audience.

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