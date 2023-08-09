Dharuhera effluents : Rajasthan yet to name officials for joint panel

Tribune News Service

Rewari, August 8

The efforts made by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for a permanent solution to the problem of waterlogging in Dharuhera town here are yet to bear fruit as the Rajasthan authorities have failed to submit names of their officials for a joint panel of both the states even a week after it was announced.

The CM, while holding a meeting of officials of states in Dharuhera on July 30, said the problem of chemically contaminated water of industrial units coming from Bhiwadi (Rajasthan) to Dharuhera (Rewari) would be resolved at any cost. For this, a joint inspection team of both states would be formed within 24 hours.

The Rewari authorities had, on behalf of the state government, sent names of five officials of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board and the HSIIDC to Rajasthan for forming a joint committee, but Rajasthan seems to be least interested in the issue. “The Rajasthan authorities are deliberately delaying as it knows that industries in Bhiwadi are responsible for accumulation of chemical-mixed water on roads and residential areas in Dharuhera town,” said Prakash Yadav, a local resident, who has been raising the issue for a long time.

The only option was to fight a legal battle to restrain units from releasing effluents, he said.

#Manohar Lal Khattar #Rajasthan #Rewari