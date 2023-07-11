Dharuhera erupts in protest over effluents from Rajasthan units

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rewari, July 10

The burning issue of the discharge of effluents by industrial units in the neighbouring Bhiwadi (Rajasthan), which has caused pollution in Dharuhera town here, gained momentum on Monday. Local traders kept their shops shut and municipal councillors staged a dharna against the authorities’ failure to resolve this issue.

The councillors also submitted a memorandum to the district authorities, demanding a permanent solution to the problem promptly. They also threatened to sit on a hunger strike if the demand was not met.

The dirty waste water is still accumulated on the Delhi-Jaipur highway near Bestech Mall and in the Dharuhera residential Sectors 4 and 6. Members of the residents’ welfare association raised the height of the entrance ramp of Sector 4 to up to 2 ft in order to prevent the water from entering houses.

“Residents of Dharuhera are compelled to live a difficult life due to the accumulation of dirty waste water from the Bhiwadi industrial units. The district administration as well as the state government has failed to resolve the issue despite holding several meetings with their counterparts in Rajasthan,” said DK Sharma, husband of Kamlesh Devi, councillor, Ward No. 2.

Sharma added that the problem aggravated due to continuous rain in the past few days. Therefore, an MC meeting was held on Friday where it was decided to exert pressure on the authorities to resolve the issue. Dharuhera MC president Kanwar Singh led the protest and all the councillors, besides representatives of RWAs, social outfits and trade associations, participated in the protest, said Sharma.

“The grievance cannot be addressed without restricting the Bhiwadi industrial units from discharging effluents and strengthening the drainage system in Dharuhera,” said Prakash Yadav, a local resident.