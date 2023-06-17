DHBVN team attacked by villagers, FIR lodged

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 16

A team of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) was attacked by Dharampur villagers. Stones were pelted at the team, and an FIR was registered at the Rajendra Park police station.

According to the complaint filed by Vikram Singh Parmar, SDO, a special campaign against electricity theft was conducted on June 14.

A team led by him, including junior engineer Mahender, Anshul, linemen Satish, Amit and Naveen and ASI Ish Kumar from the Sector 43 police post, reached Dharampur village at 5.30 am for checking.

“During the checking, Sharma Kishore, owner of a medical store, abused and threatened to kill the team members. He called other villagers who started manhandling the team. One of them thrashed linesmen and threatened them of entering the village in future. They also damaged one of the official vehicles before we left the village,” said Parmar in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Sharma Kishore and a few other villagers under Sections 147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

“We are investigating the matter. The accused will be arrested soon,” said SHO Praveen Kumar.