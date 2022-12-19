DHE permits govt-aided colleges in Haryana to appoint teachers

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, December 18

Having withheld the appointment process for around two weeks, the Department of Higher Education (DHE) has allowed the government-aided private colleges to again initiate the process for the recruitment of assistant professors and principals as per the revised criteria.

Big relief The restoration of recruitment process will assist the colleges to cope with the shortage of teachers, as a number of posts had been lying vacant in such institutions for a long time. -- Dayanand Malik, President, Haryana govt aided-college teachers ASSN

They have been asked to either re-advertise or issue corrigendum to fill the posts.

Sources said around 1,400 posts of assistant professor and 51 posts of principal had been lying vacant in 97 government-aided private colleges across the state. The process to appoint the faculty was under way in some of the colleges when the DHE had, suddenly, issued the orders for withholding it till further orders or the revision of the criteria. Even, the dates of the interview had been fixed, while some colleges were also gearing up to initiate the recruitment process.

“As the revised criteria for the selection/recruitment of principals and assistant professors in the government- aided private colleges has been issued, hence where posts have already been advertised by the colleges as per the previous provisions and previous criteria, they are allowed to re-advertise/issue corrigendum and fill posts as per the notification dated November 11 regarding eligibility and as per the revised criteria for selection dated December 12,” states a communiqué sent to the DHE to principals of all government-aided colleges.

It further adds that where permission has already been granted to fill the posts and advertisement has not been made by the colleges, they are also allowed to advertise/fill posts.

Appreciating the DHE for allowing the colleges for recruitment, Dr Surender Singh Rana, general secretary, Haryana Government Aided Private College Principals Association, said they had eagerly been waiting for such permission since after the issuance of the revised criteria as many colleges had been facing acute shortage of teachers. Such colleges had issued advertisement/corrigendum to fill vacant posts without further delay, he added.