DHE plans socio-economic survey to increase enrolment

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, February 5

The Department of Higher Education (DHE) has decided to conduct socio-economic survey of persons in the age group of 18 to 25 years in order to increase enrolment in higher education.

The survey would be conducted by officials posted in the government colleges across the state, preferably with the help of NSS volunteers. However, volunteers of other clubs/societies in the colleges may also be associated with it. “The survey team(s) will sensitise the individuals (18-25 age group) who are not enrolled in any higher education institution and will encourage them to go for higher studies. The survey will be conducted online by way of survey mobile app, which can work on a smartphone,” said the sources.

“During the survey, a situation may arise wherein the individual may claim that his data is incorrect/different from fetched base data vis differences in basic demographic data elements viz name, parents name, mobile number, qualification, DoB, occupation, etc,” reads a communiqué sent to principals of all government colleges by Rajiv Rattan, Director (Higher Education).