DHE seeks compliance report from govt colleges

Rohtak, October 5

Most principals at government degree colleges in the state are not complying with guidelines/instructions issued by the Directorate of Higher Education (DHE) to ensure smooth functioning of these institutions.

Taking a serious note of it, the DHE has directed the principals to send point-wise compliance report of the guidelines before October 10 by sending them a communiqué in this respect.

As per the communiqué, there are 13 such guidelines/ instructions which are to be executed by the college principals. Earlier too, they were asked to comply to these guidelines in letter and spirit, said sources.

The instructions/ guidelines state that the principals should send the proposal to pool the faculty available in nearby colleges to cope up with shortage of teachers. Online stock registers (consumable and non-consumable) of the colleges should be prepared and updated regularly and e-waste should be disposed of as per the instructions of the authorities concerned.

“The principals should take necessary approvals for the diversion of cycle fund and details of it must be sent to the headquarters at the earliest. The colleges should be in touch and co-ordinate with the local bodies/ panchayats for the safe segregation of garbage/ waste and its disposal. Duties of Class-IV employees should be identified as per their job manual,” reads the communiqué.

An official posted at the Directorate of Higher Education said such instructions were issued time and again to the college principals. However, a majority of the colleges in the state were following the guidelines, he claimed.

