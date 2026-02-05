DT
Home / Haryana / Dhuri railway station gets state-of-the-art electronic interlocking system

Dhuri railway station gets state-of-the-art electronic interlocking system

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:02 PM Feb 05, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Representational Photo.
Northern Railway has commissioned a state-of-the-art electronic interlocking system at Dhuri station in the Ambala Division, marking a major push towards safer and faster train operations as part of Indian Railways’ nationwide modernisation drive, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu said on Thursday.

The new microprocessor-based system has replaced the decades-old mechanical interlocking at the busy junction.

Installed as per RDSO-approved, fail-safe standards, the system enables electronic control of signals and points, allowing quicker, error-free route setting and significantly reducing the scope for human error.

Along with the signalling upgrade, block working at four stations linked with Dhuri has been modernised with the introduction of the Universal Fail-Safe Block Interface, further strengthening operational safety and reliability across the section.

Modern fire suppression and protection systems have also been installed as part of the project.

Highlighting the importance of the upgrade, the railways' leadership said the move will lead to smoother train movements, improved punctuality, and better utilisation of line capacity, while also phasing out obsolete technologies. The fail-safe electronic logic, protected relay installations, and modern block interfaces are expected to enhance system reliability and ensure safer train operations.

A major boost has also come from the completion of yard remodelling works at Dhuri. The station’s running lines have doubled from six to twelve, substantially increasing its traffic handling capacity and operational flexibility.

The expanded yard will help manage growing passenger and freight traffic more efficiently on this key section of the Northern Railway network.

The conversion of mechanical interlocking to electronic interlocking at Dhuri, coupled with UFSBI-enabled block working and yard expansion, reflects Indian Railways’ continued focus on modern infrastructure to deliver safer, faster, and more efficient rail services, Vaishnaw and Bittu said.

