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Home / Haryana / Lack of staff hits ultrasound, CT scan services at Rohtak hospital

Lack of staff hits ultrasound, CT scan services at Rohtak hospital

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 02:38 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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Patients wait for their turn at OPD block in District Civil Hospital, Rohtak.
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The health authorities have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a private company to introduce MRI services at District Civil Hospital in Rohtak city but ironically, existing diagnostic facilities such as ultrasound and CT scans are currently unavailable despite machines and other infrastructure being in place.

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The lone ultrasonologist has been on medical leave for over a month, while the radiologist employed by the private firm operating the CT scan facility under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode has resigned. The non-availability of the two vital diagnostic services is forcing patients to either visit the already overcrowded PGIMS or turn to private diagnostic centres, where they have to pay hefty charges.

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The Civil Hospital authorities have informed higher officials about the non-availability of specialists, but patients continue to face inconvenience. According to information, more than 1,500 patients visit over 15 OPDs daily, and many require ultrasound or CT scans as part of their diagnosis and treatment.

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Krishna, who visited the hospital with abdominal pain, said the doctor advised her to undergo an ultrasound examination, but the facility was at present not available at the hospital. “I was advised to either visit the PGIMS or a private hospital where tests are available at concessional rates under an arrangement with the health authorities. The PGIMS is already overcrowded, while the private hospital is far from my home. I therefore had to approach a nearby private diagnostic centre, where I will have to pay more than Rs 1,100 for the test, which is available free of cost at the Civil Hospital,” she added.

Another patient, Mukesh, pointed out poor people generally visit the Civil Hospital because treatment and diagnostic services are provided free of cost. “But in the absence of specialists, patients are being forced to pay from their own pockets for ultrasound and CT scans,” he said.

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He urged the state government to deploy a specialist at the hospital without further delay so that patients could avail themselves of free ultrasound services. He also sought directions to the private firm to appoint a radiologist at the earliest to restore CT scan services.

Dr Pushpendra Kumar, SMO at the Civil Hospital, confirmed that both specialists were currently unavailable stating that the ultrasonologist was on leave, while the radiologist engaged by the private firm to operate the CT scan facility recently resigned.

“We have already requested the higher authorities to make alternative arrangements for ultrasound examinations during the leave period of the ultrasonologist. In this situation, the patients are referred to the PGIMS for ultrasound and MRI tests. Meanwhile, arrangements have been made with a private hospital to provide the test at concessional rates for our patients. The private firm has also been asked to appoint a radiologist at the earliest so that CT scan services can be resumed,” he said.

Dr Pushpendra further said the Civil Hospital saw a considerable patient footfall, with the daily number reaching nearly 1,700 on some days. “All sanctioned posts of doctors and paramedical staff are currently filled, and we have a total of 384 employees. Of these, 55 are regular doctors, three are on deputation, three are working under the National Health Mission, and three retired doctors are serving as consultants. The hospital provides 121 blood tests free of cost to the patients,” he claimed.

Dr Kamla Verma, Civil Surgeon, Rohtak, said ultrasound tests were available at concessional rates for Rs 350 at private hospitals empanelled with the Health Department. “An MoU has been signed to provide MRI tests and the facility will be launched soon,” she added.

Inadequate parking space is another major issue at the Civil Hospital. The patients and their attendants often have to park their vehicles outside or at nearby locations due to the lack of sufficient space. The doctors and other employees also face inconvenience because of the parking shortage.

“Some visitors park their two-wheelers on the road outside shops, causing inconvenience to shopkeepers and disrupting the smooth flow of traffic,” said Rajnish, a local shopkeeper.

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