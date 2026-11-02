Diamond Jubilee of Haryana Day celebrated in Karnal, Kaithal

Haryana Day was celebrated with district-level Diamond Jubilee programmes at the district headquarters of Karnal and Kaithal. Various cultural programmes were organised, adding to the festive spirit of the occasion. A painting competition was also organised in Karnal.

In Karnal, Indri MLA and Haryana Legislative Assembly chief whip Ram Kumar Kashyap was the chief guest, while Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand, Assandh MLA Yogendra Rana, Mayor Renu Bala Gupta and Kavinder Rana, representative of Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, were the distinguished guests. In Kaithal, Pundri MLA Satpal Jamba presided over the function. At both programmes, the achievements of Haryana were highlighted.

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Addressing the gathering in Karnal, Kashyap said the government’s priority was to ensure that welfare schemes reached every person in society. Initiatives such as the Parivar Pehchan Patra were helping identify eligible families and deliver benefits transparently, he added.

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Highlighting healthcare and social security, he referred to schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and said eligible families were being provided access to medical treatment. He also described pensions for senior citizens as a symbol of dignity, stating that Haryana provides a monthly allowance of Rs 3,250. He credited former Chief Minister and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar with introducing administrative reforms and said Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was continuing efforts to ensure the transparent delivery of government benefits.

On women’s empowerment, Kashyap highlighted the importance of girls’ education and equal opportunities. He said the 50 per cent reservation for women in Panchayati Raj institutions and local bodies had strengthened their participation in democratic governance.

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MLA Jagmohan Anand said Haryana’s rich cultural heritage, glorious history and hardworking people formed the foundation of its identity. He highlighted the contributions of farmers to national food security and those of sportspersons to India’s achievements. He also praised the merit-based recruitment system, emphasising that employment opportunities were being provided without discrimination.

Assandh MLA Yogendra Rana stressed that public participation, improved infrastructure and collective efforts were essential to making Haryana more prosperous. Mayor Renu Bala Gupta urged citizens to preserve the state’s cultural heritage and actively contribute to cleanliness, environmental protection and social harmony.

In the painting competition, Nishant of Government Senior Secondary School, Darar, secured first position, Anjali of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Prem Nagar, stood second, and Paras of Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School, Model Town, secured third position. Students and teams that presented cultural performances were also honoured.

In Kaithal, Pundri MLA Satpal Jamba said Haryana had established itself among the country’s leading states through hard work, dedication and determination. Congratulating residents on Haryana Day, he recalled the state’s formation on November 1, 1966, and highlighted its achievements in agriculture, sports, education, industry and infrastructure.

He highlighted various welfare initiatives for farmers, women, youth and economically weaker sections under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. He also praised Haryana’s contribution to international sports, saying its athletes had brought glory to the nation.