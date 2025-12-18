DT
Home / Haryana / Diesel auto-rickshaws to be phased out in Sonepat from January 1

Diesel auto-rickshaws to be phased out in Sonepat from January 1

SDM-cum-DTO holds meeting with presidents of various Auto-rickshaw drivers’ unions

article_Author
Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 03:00 AM Dec 18, 2025 IST
Auto-rickshaws wait for passengers near Murthal Chowk on NH-44 in Sonepat.
Following the directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region (NCR), the diesel-fuel-based auto-rickshaws will be phased out from Sonepat roads from January 1, 2026.

Subhash Chander, SDM-cum-District Transport Officer (DTO), also held a meeting with presidents of various Auto-rickshaw drivers’ unions and specifically directed them to stop the operation of the diesel fuel-based auto rickshaws in the city under the direction number 70 of the CAQM.

The CAQM in its directions on November 30, 2022, said the entire NCR was in the grip of rapid motorisation and considering the population growth in the NCR and the rise in anthropogenic activities, there was a need to boost up clean public transport services to control the vehicular traffic and the quality of emissions from the vehicles in the region.

The CAQM, in its directions, said the vehicular sector was one of the major and consistent sources of air pollution in the NCR and contributed adversely to the PM 2.5 levels, besides other air pollutants.

The auto-rickshaws are a preferred economical mode of transport, and these are also major contributors of particulate matter emissions. A large number of the diesel-fuelled auto-rickshaws were plying in the NCR in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The CAQM directed the governments of the three states to phase out the auto-rickshaws in a phased manner and fixed the deadline to phase out all the diesel-fuelled auto-rickshaws from all NCR districts upto December 31, 2026.

According to the CAQM directions, the NCR districts Sonepat, Rohtak, Jhajjar of Haryana and Baghpat of Uttar Pradesh have to phase out all diesel-fuelled auto-rickshaws by December 31, 2025.

Following the directions of the CAQM, Subhash Chander, SDM and DTO held a meeting with the members of the auto-rickshaw union and told them that all diesel-fuelled auto-rickshaws plying in the city and outer areas would be phased out from December 31. No diesel auto-rickshaw would be permitted to ply in the district from January 1, 2026.

Auto Union president Inderjeet, Rajkumar, Satish Kumar, Anand Kumar, Prem Singh, Dinesh, Rohtash, Pratap Singh and other auto drivers were present at the meeting. As per the sources, approximately 750 diesel-fuelled auto-rickshaws are being plying on Sonepat roads at present.

Subhash Chander said that following the CAQM’s directions to control air pollution in the NCR, no auto-rickshaws would be allowed to ply in the district from January 1, 2026.

