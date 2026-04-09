Dighal financer death case: Gang behind murder or personal enmity?

Was young financier Sahil, alias Sonu, of Dighal village in Jhajjar district, Haryana, killed by a gang, or was it the result of personal enmity?

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The question is being widely discussed in the region after a social media post, purportedly linked to a notorious gang, went viral on Thursday, with the author claiming responsibility for the murder.

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However, Jhajjar police have ruled out any gang involvement, stating that the murder is connected with personal enmity.

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“We are verifying the social media post to ascertain its authenticity. As of now, there is no evidence of a gang angle, and preliminary investigation suggests it is a case of personal enmity,” claimed Shubham Singh, DCP (Crime), Jhajjar, while talking to The Tribune.

“The viral post accuses Sahil of forcibly charging interest rates ranging from 10 to 20 percent from poor and vulnerable individuals. It further claims that he had been warned about his actions nearly six months ago but failed to heed the warning, which allegedly led to his killing. The post also issues a warning to other financiers and those involved in betting operations, urging them to stop extortion or face serious consequences,” said the sources.

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Sahil, 26, was shot dead by three armed youths on Wednesday morning while he was smoking hookah at a friend’s hut in Dighal village.

The assailants arrived in a black Scorpio without a registration number plate and fled the scene immediately after the crime. The entire incident was captured on CCTV, and the police are using the footage to identify the attackers.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s father, Nar Singh alias Kuku Pahalwan, has levelled serious allegations against an influential family from the same village, accusing them of orchestrating the murder by hiring contract killers.

“A member of that family got my son killed by giving a supari. A few months ago, my son had received threats that a contract had been issued for his murder. I demand strict action against those responsible,” he said while speaking to the media.

Nar Singh alleged that a conspiracy had been brewing against his son for the past many months.

“Sahil had no enmity with anyone, but for the last few months, he was being falsely implicated in a case,” he claimed.