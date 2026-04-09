icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Dighal financer death case: Gang behind murder or personal enmity?

Dighal financer death case: Gang behind murder or personal enmity?

Jhajjar police deny gang angle; father alleges supari killing. Sahil, 26, was shot dead by three armed youths

article_Author
Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 04:23 PM Apr 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Deceased Sahil.
Advertisement

Was young financier Sahil, alias Sonu, of Dighal village in Jhajjar district, Haryana, killed by a gang, or was it the result of personal enmity?

Advertisement

The question is being widely discussed in the region after a social media post, purportedly linked to a notorious gang, went viral on Thursday, with the author claiming responsibility for the murder.

Advertisement

However, Jhajjar police have ruled out any gang involvement, stating that the murder is connected with personal enmity.

Advertisement

“We are verifying the social media post to ascertain its authenticity. As of now, there is no evidence of a gang angle, and preliminary investigation suggests it is a case of personal enmity,” claimed Shubham Singh, DCP (Crime), Jhajjar, while talking to The Tribune.

“The viral post accuses Sahil of forcibly charging interest rates ranging from 10 to 20 percent from poor and vulnerable individuals. It further claims that he had been warned about his actions nearly six months ago but failed to heed the warning, which allegedly led to his killing. The post also issues a warning to other financiers and those involved in betting operations, urging them to stop extortion or face serious consequences,” said the sources.

Advertisement

Sahil, 26, was shot dead by three armed youths on Wednesday morning while he was smoking hookah at a friend’s hut in Dighal village.

The assailants arrived in a black Scorpio without a registration number plate and fled the scene immediately after the crime. The entire incident was captured on CCTV, and the police are using the footage to identify the attackers.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s father, Nar Singh alias Kuku Pahalwan, has levelled serious allegations against an influential family from the same village, accusing them of orchestrating the murder by hiring contract killers.

“A member of that family got my son killed by giving a supari. A few months ago, my son had received threats that a contract had been issued for his murder. I demand strict action against those responsible,” he said while speaking to the media.

Nar Singh alleged that a conspiracy had been brewing against his son for the past many months.

Sahil had no enmity with anyone, but for the last few months, he was being falsely implicated in a case,” he claimed.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts