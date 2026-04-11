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Home / Haryana / Dighal financier murder solved: One held, ‘personal enmity behind attack’, say cops

Dighal financier murder solved: One held, ‘personal enmity behind attack’, say cops

Police recover black Scorpio used in the crime from Machhrauli village area in Jhajjar; raids are being conducted to nab remaining accused, says DCP

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 06:21 PM Apr 11, 2026 IST
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Deceased Sahil.
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With the arrest of a youth from Noida, the local police on Saturday claimed to have cracked the murder case of financier Sahil, alias Sonu, who was shot dead by three assailants in broad daylight in Dighal village, Jhajjar district, Haryana, three days ago.

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The police also recovered a black Scorpio used in the crime from the Machhrauli village area in Jhajjar, providing a crucial lead in the investigation. Preliminary findings suggest that the murder was the result of personal enmity.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (Jhajjar) Dharna Yadav said the arrested accused was identified as Shivam, a resident of Sarai Kale Khan, New Delhi. He was apprehended from Sector-37 in Noida. He has been taken on police remand for further interrogation.

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“Shivam had recently come in contact with two other accused, Yogesh alias Yogi and Sandeep alias Leela, both residents of Dighal village. Their exact roles and links in the case are being established. Yogi, Leela and the deceased Sahil had criminal records in the past. Preliminary investigation indicates that Sahil had circulated a video showing Yogi being beaten, with the intent to publicly humiliate him,” the DCP said.

She added that raids are being conducted to nab the remaining accused. Responding to allegations raised by the victim’s family, the DCP assured that a fair and impartial investigation is underway into the matter.

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The police investigations further revealed that Shivam had dropped out during the second year of his BA and had briefly worked in a private company before leaving the job.

The police also ruled out any gang angle in the case. However, it is yet to be established who authored a viral social media post purportedly linked to a notorious gang, which claimed responsibility for Sahil’s murder.

The post also warned local financiers and those involved in betting operations to stop exploiting poor and vulnerable people by charging exorbitant interest, or face serious consequences.

Sahil, 26, was shot dead by three assailants travelling in a Scorpio while he was smoking hookah at a friend’s hut in Dighal village on April 8. The attackers specifically targeted Sahil and spared others present at the spot. More than 15 rounds were fired to carry out the murder.

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